Reading Buses to raise fares in New Year – but a better deal for Wokingham borough travellers promised

BUS FARES are to rise in the New Year, a move Reading Buses says is a “difficult decision” from the company.

Single fares will generally increase by 10p, and return or day tickets will generally increase by 20p.

But Robert Williams, Reading Buses CEO, said that there is some good news for customers.

Mobile fares will be the cheapest option across the board, with many fares frozen on the app.

A new “simply Wokingham and Reading zone” will replace the replaces the “simplyNetwork zone’ for many customers, a move the company says will save money for customers.

It would mean paying £19.50 for a seven-day ticket rather than the current £20.

“There are some real positives to be taken from the fares change,” Mr Williams said. “Our app prices, for the most part, will be frozen to allow many to continue paying the same amount as they are currently doing.”

The new “simply Wokingham and Reading zone” will apply to customers travelling into Reading from Wokingham, Arborfield, Shinfield, Spencers Wood, Burghfield Common and Sonning Common.

Mr Williams said these travellers will see their fares reduced for period tickets.

“We have managed to keep many fares the same such as the great value simplyReading and simplyNetwork group tickets,” he added. “It’s worth remembering that fares have not changed for at least two years, and many for even longer than that.

“But the last two years have been extremely hard for everyone and this has equally been the same for Reading Buses.”

Mr Williams said that while the company receives some covid recovery funding, it has not covered the network running costs since September.

“As a result we are having to make the difficult decision to change some fares to help close the gap,” he explained.

There are no changes to simplyUni prices. The simplyReading seven-day easysaver 10 and daysaver5tickets will be frozen at £16.

And the simplyReading zone is being extended to Sonning to allow customers to use Thames Valley Buses services 127/8/9.

Adult tickets on Winnersh Triangle park & ride will be frozen. But boost singles and returns will increase.

The new fares will begin from Monday, January 3.

For more information, visit: reading-buses.co.uk