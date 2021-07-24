Reading Buses to run to summer timetable from Monday

READING Buses summer timetable will begin from Monday. Some of the frequent services will have temporary reductions, to reflect the lower number of customers in the summer.

Robert Williams, CEO of the company, said there will also be some permanent changes.

“Every year during summer we make some changes to services – some temporary, some permanent — and this year is no different,” he said.

“We have made some minor daytime tweaks on Emerald 5 and Emerald 6 for the summer reduction in customers, although we know that most people will see no difference.

“There’s an amended Monday to Friday timetable on Orange 13 and 14. The amendments include a slightly reduced frequency in morning peak.”

Late night journeys on this route have returned for Friday and Saturdays.

He said Sky Blue 15 between Tilehurst and Reading will run every 20 minutes and the IKEA to Tilehurst route will be hourly.

There are also some adjustments to the Purple 17, with Friday and Saturday late night journeys also returning.

“Yellow 26 has a new timetable with slightly reduced morning peak frequency – although this shouldn’t be noticed by many people,” Mr Williams said.

There will be a summer Green Line 701 service between Windsor, Legoland and London.

Mr Willaims said there are also minor changes to the first and last buses of the day on Green Line 702, beginning on Saturday. But there are no changes to Green Line 703.

The Reading Buses group ticket has been reduced, with the simplyReading ticket becoming £6 from Saturday, and the simplyNetwork group ticket £10.