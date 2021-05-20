Reading campaign group holds candlelit vigil for runaway cow

A READING campaign group is holding a vigil tonight for the cow that was run over by police in Earley last week.

Vegan Action for Animals (VAfA), which organises events and campaigns in Berkshire, has arranged a candle lighting for the animal that was knocked down on Loddon Bridge Road on Thursday, May 13.

The cow, who escaped from her field, was euthanised after being hit by a police car.

A spokesperson for VAfA said people will be taking part in tonight’s vigil across the UK, in person and virtually.

“People up and down the country will be lighting a candle at home for [the cow], to remember her,” they said. “We’re not letting this issue go, and we will continue until there is an answer and a resolution.”

The group also plans to lay flowers and pay a tribute at the spot where the cow died.

“Tonight is a chance to peacefully remember what happened and mark the fact that a week has gone by without an apology or explanation,” the spokesperson added. “Her only crime was being free.”

VAfA said it expects “healthy numbers” at tonight’s event, and is asking people to post photos of their lit candles with #JusticeForWoodleyCow on social media.

The campaigners also staged a protest last weekend outside Thames Valley Police Station in Castle Street, where 27 activists called for an apology and explanation.

Last Friday, Thames Valley Police released a statement in response to the incident and said its decision was not made lightly.

“Officers attended the scene, closed the road and attempts were made over a period of time to contain the animal,” it said. “Despite efforts of both the police and the farmer to whom the animal belonged, the cow could not be safely brought under control.

“Officers subsequently used a police vehicle to stop the cow and prevent it from charging towards members of the public. After all other options including tranquilisation were precluded, the cow was humanely euthanised at the scene by a private company.

“We would like to reassure people that these measures were necessary and were only taken due to the need to protect the public, and were carried out in a way to minimise suffering to the animal.”

The vigil is taking place near the George Pub on Loddon Bridge Road at 8pm this evening.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/309834907216746