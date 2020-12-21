Reading captain Liam Moore hits landmark appearance

Reading captain Liam Moore reached the landmark of 200 games for the Royals on Saturday.



Despite marking the occasion with defeat to Brentford, the Royals skipper has been in excellent form this campaign to help his team make a positive start to the campaign.

Moore joined Reading in 2016 from Leicester City and has since made 185 Championship appearances, 200 in all competitions.

He was selected as the official club captain at the start of the 2019/20 season having lead the side for the majority of the previous season.

He has been an ever present figure during his time at the Madejski Stadium, playing 43 out of the 46 Championship games last season and has appeared in 18 matches in the league this season.



“Thank you yo everybody involved past and present in my Reading FC journey so far,” said Moore

“I was welcomed with opened arms and have felt at home ever since! It’s a honour to represent the club and reach this milestone.”