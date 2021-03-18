Reading captain Moore handed first international call-up for Jamaica

Reading captain Liam Moore has won his first call-up to represent Jamaica in the latest international break.

Moore is in line to make his international debut when Jamaica face the United States on Thursday, March 25.

Moore has played an important role in the Reading side this season where they are currently in a fight to make the Championship play-offs with just nine games remaining.

The Royals skipper has previously represented England at under 17’s, under 20’s and under 21 level, making his last appearance for the under 21’s in 2015.

He has played 26 Championship games this season, only missing out on the other 10 due to his injury, with his impressive form seeing him earn an international call up.

The 29-year-old centre-back has made 205 appearances for Reading in a five-season spell at the club and will now look to add an international cap to his list of achievements.

He is one of six English-born players who were named Jamaica’s international squad for the upcoming fixtures.