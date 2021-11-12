Reading charity shows positive impact judo has for rehabilitation

TEAM GB Olympic judo competitors hosted a special event for recovering addicts, thanks to a Berkshire-based charity.

Hope and Vision Communities, which supports people who are seeking to overcome addictions, brought a group of men together, who are at different stages of rehabilitation, to show them the positive impact judo can have on their recovery.

The day was hosted by judoka athletes, Danny Williams and Ashley McKenzie at their native Camberley Judo Club, on Deer Rock Road.

The event was attended by over 30 men from various rehab centres across Berkshire and Surrey.

Guests participated in a judo taster session and listened to recovery stories of those who have started to rebuild their lives.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Danny Williams, explained why he and Mr McKenzie were happy to get involved.

He said: “As a young judo player the sport helped me walk a more positive path than one I perhaps could have taken.

“Combat sports give practitioners a healthy outlet while at the same time helping build self discipline, focus, and respect; for oneself and others, attributes that can aid anyone but particularly for those aspiring to a sustainability recovery from addiction.

Mr Williams added he believes everyone deserves a fighting chance to recover from addiction.

He said he hopes the partnership with Hope and Vision Communities and Camberley Judo Club becomes an annual event.

Created by a former addict with the Judge who sentenced him, Hope and Vision Communities is a charity that understands more than most the multi-layered and complex issues around addiction.

“There’s often a shame that often accompanies addiction,” charity founder and Forward Trust More Than My Past ambassador, Tony Attwood, said.

“It’s vital that those of us who have successfully turned our lives around share our experiences with those struggling with addiction.”

Mr Attwood added there is a “great power” in being together in the community.

“We hope that this event helps men in treatment understand that they are not alone, and that judo, and other sports. can have a great value on their long-term recovery.”

For more information, log on to: hopeandvision.org.uk