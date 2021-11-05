Reading coffee shop launches loyalty app

A READING coffee shop is recognising customers for their loyalty with a new app.

Bru Coffee and Gelato, which has a cafe on Friar Street, has relaunched its mobile app to offer rewards to buyers.

Junaid Makda, managing director of Bru, said the move should improve customer experience.

“We originally launched the app a few years ago to engage with and reward customers – and to have a central location for all things Bru such as locations, opening times and seasonal menu launches,” he said.

“As with all technology, things are forever changing and require review and improvement.

“We’d limited the use of the app during the pandemic and we felt that now was a good time to relaunch a new and improved version.”

The app offers a range of benefits, including every tenth coffee is on the house and a free birthday treat.