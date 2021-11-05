Wokingham.Today

Reading coffee shop launches loyalty app

by Laura Scardarella0
loyalty app
Picture: Bru Coffee and Gelato

A READING coffee shop is recognising customers for their loyalty with a new app.

Bru Coffee and Gelato, which has a cafe on Friar Street, has relaunched its mobile app to offer rewards to buyers.

Junaid Makda, managing director of Bru, said the move should improve customer experience.

“We originally launched the app a few years ago to engage with and reward customers – and to have a central location for all things Bru such as locations, opening times and seasonal menu launches,” he said.

“As with all technology, things are forever changing and require review and improvement.

“We’d limited the use of the app during the pandemic and we felt that now was a good time to relaunch a new and improved version.”

The app offers a range of benefits, including every tenth coffee is on the house and a free birthday treat.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Hotdogs, tinned meals and long life milk wanted by foodbank

Angela Garwood

Reading 0-1 Luton Town: Royals exit EFL Cup as Hatters earn Man United tie

Andy Preston

Karaoke night at Lower Earley pub on Saturday

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.