Reading coffee shop’s customers think it’s hot stuff for cool treats

A NEW Reading coffee shop says its customers think its hot stuff for its cool treats.

Bru Coffee and Gelato opened its doors in May, and says it is the town’s only coffee and dessert house that is open from early morning to late night.

The air-conditioned café in Friar Street has a menu that includes gluten-free, eggless, vegetarian, halal and vegan.

For many a highlight will be its handmade gelatos and vegan sorbets. Flavours include popcorn, caramel Biscoff, and Oreo.

The savoury menu features rice and salad bowls, bagels and Bru’s grilled cheese.

Children can enjoy Kiddiccinos and Kiddichocs.

Fahim Qureshi, general manager at Bru Reading, said, “Our handmade gelatos sorbets and iced refreshers are always popular – even more so during the hot weather. Many customers say our gelatos are the best they have ever had.

The ice cream counter at Bru Reading

“We recently introduced popcorn and kinder gelatos, in addition to our staple bubblegum flavour which are appealing to our younger customers, particularly when served in a chocolate-dipped sprinkle cone with marshmallows, flakes and whipped cream.

“Likewise, our cookie dough, waffle pops and poffertjes, or fluffy mini Dutch pancakes, come with a good choice of tempting toppings and are enjoyed by those with a taste for something sweet.”

He added: “We have something for all taste buds, appetites and dietary requirements. It would be hard not to find something that you like. All our products are served all day from the minute we open until we close at 10pm. Bru is a unique venue like no other and I would encourage everyone to come down and see what we have to offer.”

Bru Reading

Bru Reading is open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 8pm on Sundays.

Its products are also available through delivery platforms such as Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats, on a nationwide basis.

For more information visit www.brucoffee.co.uk/menu