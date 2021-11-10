Reading College to hold open day this Saturday

Students looking at their options for the next academic year can explore opportunities at Reading College this Saturday.

Activate Learning will be opening the doors to its Kings Road base to welcome prospective students and their families.

Current students will be on hand to answer questions about college life, while tutors will explain more about its courses including GCSE, A Levels, business, accounting, travel and tourism, science and forensics and Access to higher education programmes.

There will be displays of work from its art and design, music and performing arts students, as well as demonstrations from its beauty therapy and hairdressing studios.

Tours will be available for its construction, brickwork, carpentry and motor vehicle workshops, as well as a realistic hospital setting in its state-of-the-art care suite.

And there is also an opportunity to find out how the college can help improve English skills or offer support if the student has special educational needs.

Staff can help advise on options, careers advisors can offer expert advice and the student services team can discuss bursaries and financial support that may be available.

Activate Learning says that it students are supported in developing the skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

Vera, who is studying A Levels at Reading College, said: “I’ve had a really nice experience and the teachers have been so helpful.”

The event runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, November 13.

For more details, log on to https://reading.activatelearning.ac.uk/events/detail/reading-college-november-open-event/