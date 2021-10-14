Wokingham.Today

Reading comedy comes to The Purple Turtle this Friday

Mates Rates Comedy heads to The Purple Turtle this Friday. Picture: Nick Byard

STAND up comedy in Reading returns to The Purple Turtle this Friday.

Mates Rates Comedy has teamed up with the bar, on Gun Street, for a night of laughter, hosted by MC Carl Richard.

And special guest headliner, Slim, will be stepping up to the mic to perform his stand up set.

After appearing on Channel 4’s Black British and Funny and Russell Howard Hour on Sky One, Slim’s multi-award winning 20 year career has seen him perform to thousands across the world.

He’ll also be joined at The Purple Turtle by comedian’s Geoff Steel and Ashish Suri.

The show takes place at The Purple Turtle on Friday 22 October between 7:30pm-9:30pm (doors open 7:00pm).

Super advanced tickets cost £12.50, advanced tickets cost £15 and to buy on the door is £17.50, subject to availability.

For more information, or to book tickets, log on to: matesratescomedy.co.uk

