Reading crash dash-cam appeal

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses Picture: PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two cars were involved in a collision in Reading’s town centre.

The incident took place around 9.35pm on Saturday, November 14, on the IDR at its junction with the A329 and the A33.

Thames Valley Police said that the drivers involved both sustained injuries to their neck, hip and lower back and were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

The vehicles were a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie Payne, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit urged anyone with dash-cam footage to call 101, and quote reference 43200376780.

