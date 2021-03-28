Wokingham.Today

Reading East MP Matt Rodda gets his first covid jab

Matt rodda
Matt Rodda receives his first coronavirus vaccine

ANOTHER borough MP has been given their covid jab, as part of the vaccine roll-out.

Matt Rodda, MP for Reading East which includes parts of Woodley and Earley said he was “delighted” to have a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

“Like many people it is something I have been looking forward to, and I want to thank our NHS in Reading and across the country and all those working on the vaccination programme, both as paid staff volunteers,” he said.

The MP said residents should be “very proud” of what is being achieved by the NHS, scientists and the whole team working on the “incredible programme”.

He urged all residents eligible to get their vaccines as soon as possible

For more information about the vaccination programme, visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine

