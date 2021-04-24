Reading East MP Matt Rodda works on new sensory garden in primary school

LAST WEEK, one of the borough’s MPs lent a hand to help create a sensory garden.

Matt Rodda, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, visited Redlands Primary School on Lydford Road in Reading.

He helped turn the playground into a more natural space.

He said: “I was thrilled to join the team at Redlands Primary School.

“The community of parents, climate change groups and the school have come together to create something really special and it was a privilege to be part of it.”

The volunteer team is aiming to bring more wildlife into the Redlands community to improve mental health and wellbeing.

Matt Rodda with Redlands volunteers

It is hoped the project will also assist with urban cooling and provide an outdoor learning space.

The sensory garden project is still recruiting volunteers.

To get involved, contact Friends of Redlands.

To donate to the project, visit: www.GoFundMe.com/Redlands