Reading FC bolster defence with Scott Dann signing

Reading FC have added to their ranks in defence with the addition of experienced defender Scott Dann.

The 34-year-old defender joins having been released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season after a seven-year spell at the club.

Dann has a wealth of experience playing at Premier League level having made 50 appearances for Birmingham City, 98 games for Blackburn Rovers and 164 league games for Palace.

He was involved as recently as last season where he played 15 Premier League games for Palace and scored once.

“Scott will play a crucial part in helping us keep clean sheets and win football matches,” said Reading manager Veljko Paunovic.

“A natural leader, Scott will be another important cog in the first team machine we are trying to construct.

Chief executive, Dayong Pang added: “I’m very pleased to have Scott sign with us. He’s a centre-back who has so much experience of top-flight football and that vast experience will deliver so much to our first-team squad at Reading. I look forward to seeing him pull on our hoops.”