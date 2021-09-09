Reading FC boss Paunović challenges team to improve home record

Reading manager Veljko Paunović has challenged his side to remain unbeaten at home for the rest of the season.

The Royals boss is keen for the team to connect with the home fans as they look to improve on what has been a disappointing start to the season.

Reading welcome unbeaten Queens Park Rangers to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

“The international break came at the right time for us, especially how we finished the first five games,” said Paunović.

“It was an astonishing performance, a bad performance against Huddersfield.

“We don’t want to forget it, we want to use it constructively to reignite our new performance and new state of mind and take this as a new point of the season for us

“I try to look at performances as much as I can objectively, but as a competitor, it hurts a lot and I felt we weren’t the team we used to be in the past.

“We’ve worked really hard during the break in lifting the spirit and the winning mindset where we can’t compromise ourselves in performances.

“We need to have a connection with our fans and that comes from us doing a good job on the field and giving them what they want to see.

“Potentially we will look to be unbeaten at home for the rest of the season, that’s what I’m looking for, I’d love to see that.”

Despite their difficulties in the transfer window with an embargo, the Royals were able to add to their squad with six new additions.

“The transfer window was an objective distraction for some of our players but it’s all over and it’s behind us,” Paunovic continued.

“We will use it as fuel to reignite our team, our performance and shape.

“The team is regrouping. We made some important signings to provide more experience and more competition, and quality in the team.

“I’m very happy with all of the signings we made.

“Now we have to convert that potential to reality and we need everyone on the same page.

“That will take some time to adjust and get everyone game fit and understands what we’re trying to do on the field.

“I definitely expect an improvement and it will get better the more we play as we add more pieces to our team.”