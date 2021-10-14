Reading FC boss Paunović gives injury updates ahead of Barnsley clash

Reading manager Veljko Paunović wants his team to take advantage of the crowds ‘energy and support’ when they host Barnsley on Saturday.

The Royals found an upturn in form prior to the international break with four wins from their last five to put them up to 10th in the Championship table.

They now face two home games in quick succession with Barnsley on Saturday before they host Blackpool on Wednesday night.

“It’s always good to play at home as long as we understand what that means,” said Paunović.

“It’s another opportunity for us in front of our home crowd to use their energy and support to boost our form and performances on the field and we need to take advantage to win these games.

“The attitude has been great, we’ve had a small group to work with but the cohesion has been great and the atmosphere too.

“Every game has a great opportunity for a reaction and Barnsley is good at that. We are focused on our game and our qualities.

“We can’t give them an inch on the field, they have intensity and fitness and we will work to match that. We are aware of their qualities but we are ready for them.”

The Royals boss also gave several fitness updates to key members of the squad.

“Junior (Hoilett) will be assessed upon his arrival today and then we can have a better picture of his situation.

We have a lot of guys in the final stage of recovery who will be assessed daily.

“With two days left before the game against Barnsley, we give ourselves time to get them in the best possible shape before we make a decision.

“Scott Dann is fitter than ever since he got here, he has had time to work on his fitness with the fitness department, our coaches, and the medical team. He is fit and ready to go.

“Alen Halilovic is not fit and won’t be available for the weekend but will be assessed for the upcoming games.”

He also confirmed that club captain Liam Moore is fit and available for selection.