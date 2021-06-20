Wokingham.Today

Reading FC Community Trust to run football summer camps for children

Madejski Stadium

CHILDREN of all ages will have the opportunity to take part in a summer of football at Reading FC Community Trust’s football camps.

They will be running throughout June, July and August, with training offered from kids aged two up to 14.

The sessions will take place at various locations including the Madejski Dome and 4G pitch, Bohunt School’s 3G pitch, Beenham Primary School and more.

The first week of sessions for children aged six-14 will begin on Thursday, July 22.

Meanwhile, a new series of sessions named the Mini Royals camps will be held for the first time during the summer holidays.

These are designed for children aged two and three, and four and five. They will take place on Friday mornings with the first session being held on Friday, June 25.

The 40-minute long sessions cost £4 per child and will be held at the Madejski Stadium Dome.

For more information, visit: www.readingfc.co.uk/news/2021/june/sign-up-now-for-the-community-trusts-summer-camps/

