Reading FC defender Tom Holmes becomes Berkshire Youth charity ambassador

Berkshire Youth has announced that 21-year-old Reading Football Club defender, Tom Holmes, is their new Charity Ambassador.

The youth charity is certain that Tom Holmes will be a fantastic Charity Ambassador, helping to raise awareness of their important work with local young people. Tom brings with him heaps of enthusiasm and a willingness to get involved, which is something they expect local young people to respond really well to.

David Seward, CEO of Berkshire Youth, commented: “We are really pleased to welcome Tom to the charity. Having spent most of his life in Reading, Tom will instantly have a great connection and common ground with the young people we work with, and I know he is also aware of the importance and benefits of positive activities for young people.

“I am sure that Tom will be a great role model and representative for our charity and we can’t wait to work with him to raise awareness of our work championing, supporting, empowering and inspiring Berkshire’s young people.”

Tom Holmes added: “First and foremost I’m honoured that Berkshire Youth have given me this opportunity. I’m a Reading boy through and through and I’m very aware of the opportunities and chances that I’ve had growing up, particularly in sport, so to be able get together with Berkshire Youth and raise awareness of the work being done to give young people the same opportunities and education is something that I am really looking forward to.”