Reading FC interview: Andy Carroll relishes Royals challenge ahead of return to football

New signing Andy Carroll expressed his excitement to get back to playing after he signed a short term deal with Reading FC.

Carroll has been a free agent after he was released by Newcastle United at the end of last season, but will be with the Royals until mid-January.

“I’m really pleased to be here, coming in seeing the training ground and the lads has been enjoyable and I’ve enjoyed the first few days,” said Carroll.

“I’ve been keeping myself fit. I had a break at the end of the season then came back and got stuck in to getting fit.

“I worked with a few guys in London, then went over to Dubai to train one-on-one with two intense sessions a day. Then I went to Spain to work with some guys over there and worked here to maintain my fitness.

“I’ve been waiting for an opportunity to come around, and now I’m here and I’m loving it.

“It’s important to have the two weeks at the end of the season of doing nothing and enjoying time with your family then the mentality switches to eating the right stuff, drinking the right stuff and going to bed at the right time.”

Having kept himself fit over the summer despite not having a club, Carroll is now determined to get some minutes of the pitch to help the Royals in their Championship campaign.

“I’ve got the right people around me and know exactly what I need to do to keep fit,” he continued.

“The training ground is brilliant. The facilities and pitches are brilliant, you’ve got absolutely everything you need here.

“We’ve got to focus on getting them points back with the games this week.

“It’s a completely different type of fitness when you talk about match fitness.

“I’m not match fit without playing matches, but that will come in the next few weeks playing games and training every day.

“I want to focus on playing the games I’m here for and then see what happens at the end of the contract.

“I’d like to, if I can, give experience and advice to any of the lads. That’s part of my upbringing to share as much as I can

“I’m just looking forward to being back playing football, it’s a league I’ve played in before and I can’t wait to be back involved.

“The first two or three days of being back out on the pitch I’ve loved it, just being around the lads.”