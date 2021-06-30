Wokingham.Today

Reading FC introduces new streaming platform to replace EFL iFollow

by Andy Preston0
Reading v Nottingham Forest

Reading FC have introduced a new digital platform for fans to watch games which will replace the EFL iFollow system previously used.

The new platform will include a new official club website, mobile application and a streaming service for live and on demand video.

This means that Royals’ fans will instead be able to sign in to the new video streaming service using their Royals Account credentials (the same digital account used to buy tickets).

Existing iFollow monthly pass holders will see that no further payment is taken from their account by EFL Digital after July 1 2021.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Hockey round up: Sonning 1s continue title pursuit after six goal thrashing

Andy Preston

“I’m very proud of what the club has achieved” – Gomes praises the club ahead of Middlesbrough trip

Andy Preston

Horrible Histories to come to a car park in Windsor

Laura Scardarella
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.