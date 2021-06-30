Reading FC introduces new streaming platform to replace EFL iFollow

Reading FC have introduced a new digital platform for fans to watch games which will replace the EFL iFollow system previously used.

The new platform will include a new official club website, mobile application and a streaming service for live and on demand video.

This means that Royals’ fans will instead be able to sign in to the new video streaming service using their Royals Account credentials (the same digital account used to buy tickets).

Existing iFollow monthly pass holders will see that no further payment is taken from their account by EFL Digital after July 1 2021.