Reading FC make first summer signing as Dele-Bashiru joins from Watford

Reading FC have made their first signing of the summer as Tom Dele-Bashiru joins on a season-long loan from Watford.

Dele-Bashiru, 21, will be eligible to make his Royals debut in front of the Reading fans when they host Preston North End at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The central midfielder started his youth career at Manchester City before he made the move to Watford in 2019.

He has made just two league appearances for the Hornets and has also represented both Nigeria under 20’s and under 23’s.

Reading manager Veljko Paunović said: “Tom is a very creative, clever, talented young player who adds much needed strength to our midfield.

“Importantly as a loanee, he is a player who fits our identity, someone who gives his best, stays positive, overcomes adversity and will never give up.

“I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him integrate into the squad we are trying to build at Reading.”

Chief Executive Dayong Pang said, “I am delighted to welcome Tom to our club. I am confident we will play a big part in helping him quickly regain full match fitness following injury – and I am also confident that he will play a big part in helping us challenge for points throughout what is sure to be another gruelling Championship season.”