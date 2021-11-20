Reading FC: Paunovic praises Carroll’s debut as Dann’s goal earns point

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic was pleased with the response of his team with an improved second-half display.

The Royals boss was displeased with his team’s start after they went behind in the fourth minute.

“We made it tough for ourselves,” said Paunovic.”A second game where we conceded early and an avoidable goal. “We had to react and use more energy to deal with that adversity.”

Paunovic was pleased with the impact of débutante Andy Carroll whose aerial presence led to the equaliser from Scott Dann.

He continued: “We created some good opportunities, but we have to be much more clinical with the final pass and final product.

“We have to be more ruthless and these things will come when we have Andy Carroll match fit and ready to start games.

“He (Carroll) brought pedigree, experience and leadership on the field. “He communicated where he wants the ball. We got a boost and our fans connected very well.

“The only concern was how many minutes Andy can play.

“He helped a lot and our main focus with him individually is to get him game fit and learn more about our team.

“We expect in the next couple of games he (Andy Carroll) will get minutes and then we will see if he’s ready to start.

“Liam (Moore) had a yellow card and had only travelled and joined the team on Friday. Tactically it was important for us to switch the formation.

“We expect Halilovic to be ready for the next game. Andy Rinomohta needs a bit more time.”