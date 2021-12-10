Reading FC: Paunovic reacts to FA Cup draw at Kidderminster Harriers and gives injury updates

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic said his team labelled the Royals’ third round FA Cup draw at Kidderminster Harriers as ‘exciting’.

The Royals will be up against non-league opposition in January in the world’s oldest cup competition.

Kidderminster currently ply their trade in the sixth tier of English football in the National League North.

“It will be exciting, it’s a good opportunity for us,” said Paunovic.

“Our analysts will work and do a lot of work on them.

“I don’t want to anticipate too much or give early hope, but we should have three or four players back by then.

“It’s a good circumstance as long as we take it seriously as we should. We have to have the same output and attitude towards whoever we play.

“That will be the case because we want to win the game and get to the next round.”

Paunovic also gave an injury update to long term absentee Andy Rinomohta who has missed the vast majoirt of the season

“He’s been through a difficult time in his career,” he continued.

“He has never experienced so many injuries and this one is peculiar.

“This week, he practically trained with no issues and was capable of touching the ball which in the past was painful.

“He is catching up with his fitness and very soon we expect him to participate in exercises with the team and then progress to contact.”