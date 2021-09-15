Reading FC Player ratings: Dele-Bashiru and Swift shine in Royals win over Peterborough

Tom Dele-Bashiru and John Swift produced moments of magic to see Reading beat Peterborough United.

Swift netted a stunning free-kick to burst the game into life before Dele-Bashiru scored a brace to seal a 3-1 victory.

Player ratings

LUKE SOUTHWOOD 8: Made two cracking saves, the second of which looked destined for the top corner. A safe pair of hands in only his second league start.

ANDY YIADOM 6: Useful getting forward in attack, put in a couple of decent crosses.

LIAM MOORE 5: Looked solid enough but forced off with injury at the end of the first-half

MICHAEL MORRISON 6: Won some important aerial duels and looked the most assured at the back.

BABA RAHMAN 6: Helped out in attack and looked relatively comfortable in defence too.

JOSH LAURENT 6: Wayward with some of his passes but was his usual lively self and helped to win the ball on several occasions.

TOM DELE-BASHIRU 9: His most impressive performance yet. Tireless work in midfield and added to that with a brace, the second of which flew into the top corner.

JOHN SWIFT 8: Followed up from the weekend’s hat-trick with a stunning free-kick. The league’s top scorer with seven to his name so far.

OVIE EJARIA 5: Quiet in the first-half, contributed more in the second. Beaten far too easily on the back post for Peterborough’s goal.

ALEN HALILOVIC 5: Worked hard to try and influence the game but was closed out of the game for large sections.

GEORGE PUSCAS 7: Was starved of chances in the first hour but kept working and provided an assist through his sheer resilience to set up Dele-Bashiru’s first goal.

SUBS:

Tom Holmes 6, Junior Hoilett 6, Dejan Tetek n/a