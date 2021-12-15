Reading FC postpone 150th anniversary match after positive covid tests

Reading FC has confirmed that Saturday’s fixture against Luton town has been postponed after several positive covid-19 tests at the club.

The Championship fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium was due to mark the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations, with more than 20,000 tickets for the match sold.

However, the club has now confirmed that the fixture will be moved to a new date after there were several positive cases among the senior and U23’s squad.

The Royals will now celebrate their 150th birthday match in February.

A statement released on the clubs website reads: “The club informed the EFL this morning that, following the return of a significant number of positive PCR tests within our first team and Under-23 squads, we are unable to field a team capable of fulfilling the fixture on Saturday.

“In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the EFL will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with affected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period. A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

“We apologise unreservedly for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes to both home and away supporters, who were understandably looking forward to attending this fixture. However, the health, safety and welfare of our players, coaching team and club staff remains of paramount importance and our primary concern now is to ensure the swift and full recovery of those affected.”

The club are now planning to have their birthday event in their February fixture against Coventry City.

That will mark the anniversary of the team’s first ever competitive fixture in 1872.

The re-arranged date for the Luton fixture will be announced in due course.