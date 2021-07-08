Wokingham.Today

Reading FC receive record fee as Michael Olise moves to Crystal Palace

Reading v Watford- Michael Olise
French midfielder Michael Olise has completed a transfer to Crystal Palace as Reading FC receives a record fee.

It has been reported that the Premier League club activated a release clause in Olise’s contract which sees him move for £8million, a record fee received for the Royals.

Olise burst onto the scene last season and took the Championship by storm under Veljko Paunovic’s side, where he was awarded the EFL young player of the year award for his outstanding performances.

The 19-year-old made his Reading debut in March 2019 and went on to make 67 Championship appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

The Frenchman won plenty of admirers for his unique creativity which was on display last campaign, which has seen him earn a move to the Premier League to Crystal Palace, who recently appointed legendary French midfielder Patrick Vieira as their new manager.

