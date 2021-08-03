Reading FC release Simod Cup inspired away kit ahead of 150th anniversary season

Reading FC have released their new away strip ahead of their 150th anniversary campaign, inspired by the 1988 Simod Cup winning side.
The striking yellow kit pays tribute to a famous day at Wembley Stadium for the club 33 years ago when they defeated Luton Town to win the Simod Cup.
The historic 150th-anniversary shirt sees the same yellow colour on the shirt, shorts and socks, supported by light and navy blue trim on the shirt.
Meanwhile, the goalkeeper kit will be a traditional green colour on the shirt, shorts and socks.
Reading’s men’s team begin their new season this Saturday with an away trip to Stoke City, while the women’s side open their campaign away to Manchester United on Sunday, September 5.