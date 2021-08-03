Reading FC release Simod Cup inspired away kit ahead of 150th anniversary season

Wokingham.Today

by Andy Preston
Reading FC Kit Launch ©JASON DAWSON/JASONPIX.CO.UK NOT FOR SYNDICATION

Reading FC have released their new away strip ahead of their 150th anniversary campaign, inspired by the 1988 Simod Cup winning side.

Reading FC Kit Launch ©JASON DAWSON/JASONPIX.CO.UK

The striking yellow kit pays tribute to a famous day at Wembley Stadium for the club 33 years ago when they defeated Luton Town to win the Simod Cup.

Reading FC Kit Launch ©JASON DAWSON/JASONPIX.CO.UK

The historic 150th-anniversary shirt sees the same yellow colour on the shirt, shorts and socks, supported by light and navy blue trim on the shirt.

Reading FC Kit Launch ©JASON DAWSON/JASONPIX.CO.UK

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper kit will be a traditional green colour on the shirt, shorts and socks.

Reading FC Kit Launch ©JASON DAWSON/JASONPIX.CO.UK

Reading’s men’s team begin their new season this Saturday with an away trip to Stoke City, while the women’s side open their campaign away to Manchester United on Sunday, September 5.

Reading FC Kit Launch ©JASON DAWSON/JASONPIX.CO.UK
Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

