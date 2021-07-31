Reading FC reveal 150th anniversary mural

Reading FC has revealed a mural of their fans outside the Select Car Leasing Stadium ahead of their 150th anniversary as a club.

The mural depicts Reading fans cheering on their side as the club enters a historic year in its long history.

There is also a familiar face in the middle of the mural, which sees former manager Brian McDermott holding the Championship trophy aloft after the Royals achieved promotion in the 2011/12 season after winning the league.

The club are set to unveil more parts to the mural in due course.

The Royals begin their Championship season next week away against Stoke City.