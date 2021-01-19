Reading FC reveal new badge to mark 150th anniversary

Reading FC have unveiled a new club crest that will be used next season to mark the club’s 150th anniversary.

The Royals are the oldest league club in the south of England having been founded in 1871, and will mark their 150th birthday with a gold crest to be used in the 2021/22 season.

The club has announced that they are working on 150 different projects with a range of volunteer consultants from local industry, key supporter groups, community trust, council representatives and club historians to celebrate with events throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

The club will also be revealing a new home and away kit for next season in due course.

Meanwhile, mural artist Chris Rutterford has been painting portraits of Royals supporters which will adorned on the West Stand of the Madejski Stadium from the start of next season.

The club will also be announcing an ‘exciting’ legacy project designed to engage with the next generation of Reading fans within local primary school education.