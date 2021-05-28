Reading FC season tickets go on sale ahead of 150th anniversary year

Reading FC has confirmed that season tickets for the upcoming 2021/22 season are now on sale as they look forward to the return of fans.



Ticket prices for renewals have been frozen, meaning anyone with a season ticket for the previous campaign will be able to secure their place at the same price.



The deadline for renewal ends on Friday, June 25.



The Madejski Stadium has not been used at full capacity since the Royals’ FA Cup tie against Sheffield United in March 2020, but the government are hoping to lift all restrictions on football stadiums next month.



Furthermore, the club has confirmed that supporters group ‘Club 1871’ will be moving to the other side of the South Stand from next season.



The club and fans hope to unite with the vocal support from the East Stand to create a unified atmosphere at the Madejski.



Season ticket holders will also be sent a limited edition gift pack to celebrate Reading’s 150th anniversary which will include commemorative gifts including an image-led timeline book of the club’s history.