Reading FC set for possible points deduction

Reading FC are set to face a points deduction according to reports for breaking EFL financial rules.

The Royals had been under a transfer embargo which limited their activity in the summer and restricted them to loan signings and free transfers.

However, it has been reported today by national outlets that the club are set to be deducted points after discussion with the EFL.

According to reports, it is believed that Reading will be docked between six to nine points for breaching spending rules over several seasons.

Fellow Championship club, Derby County, are also reportedly close to agreeing a points deduction with the EFL for breaking financial fair play rules.