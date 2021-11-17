Reading FC set to be handed six point deduction by EFL

Reading FC have agreed a six point deduction with the EFL according to reports.

The Royals have had the punishment of a points deduction looming over them for several months after breaching the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules across multiple seasons.

EXCL: I understand agreement reached between Reading and the EFL over deduction. Six points now and six suspended pending compliance to agreed business plan for this season and next. Would see them drop from 16th to 19th but still clear of relegation zone. More @MailSport shortly — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) November 17, 2021

This means that for the current campaign, Reading are expected to be docked six points.

If this is the case, Reading will drop from 16th to 19th in the Championship table.

Reading aren’t the only side in the division to be hit by a points deduction after Derby County were handed a second points punishment earlier this week.

The Rams had already been deducted 12 points earlier in the season, but have been dealt a further nine point deduction which leaves them at the bottom of the table on minus three points.