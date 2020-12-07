Reading FC show support for rainbow laces campaign in win over Nottingham Forest

Reading FC showed their support for the Rainbow Laces campaign during Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest by sporting a rainbow logo on their shirts and rainbow coloured goal nets.

The Royals made it an afternoon to remember as 2,000 fans returned to the Madejski Stadium for the first time in nine months, and they marked the occasion with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The usual Casumo sponsorship on the Reading shirt was coloured in a rainbow logo, while the goal nets were also coloured rainbow to show support for Stonewall’s initiative.

Both the match worn shirts and goal nets will be donated to charity by the club.

Reading’s sponsor Casumo also pledged to donate £10 for every pass made by a Reading player during the win over Forest, with a further £100 donated for each goal.

A statement on the clubs website read: “Reading and Casumo are excited and proud to support such an important initiative by Stonewall and continue to increase awareness around the subject of inclusion in football.

“It will also help Stonewall to reach their goal of spreading awareness around a very important aspect of our lives.”

Rainbow Laces day takes place this year on Wednesday, December 9.

A statement about Rainbow Laces day on Stonewall’s website says: “Following sport and taking part can give us community, energy and a sense of belonging. That’s why Rainbow Laces is as important as ever, and why we all need to play our part to make sport everyone’s game.

“This year, we’ll be celebrating the impact that sport has on LGBT people, and the impact that LGBT people have on sport.”

To find out more, visit: https://www.stonewall.org.uk/our-work/campaigns/rainbow-laces