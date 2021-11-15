Reading FC sign Andy Carroll on short term deal

Reading FC have signed former England international striker Andy Carroll on a free transfer.

The experienced striker joins the squad at the Select Car Leasing Stadium having been released from his contract at Newcastle United at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old has had two spells with his hometown club Newcastle, scoring 32 goals in 107 appearances.

His first spell with Newcastle won him a big-money move to Liverpool in 2011, when the Merseyside club splashed out £35million to sign the striker.

He netted six times in 42 games for the Reds in a move that ultimately didn’t work out, which led to his sale to West Ham United, where he spent the next seven seasons of his career.

Carroll also has two international goals to his name in nine caps for England

The Royals have chosen to look to the free agents market to bolster their squad amid their current injury crisis.

Veljko Paunovic’s team have been hampered by injuries to several key first-team players throughout the campaign, having as many as 12 players injured at one time.

Among the players on the sidelines include forwards Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, Femi Azeez, Junior Hoilett and Jahmari Clarke.

That leaves just George Puscas as the only fit senior striker at the club, who is currently on a 21 game goal drought.