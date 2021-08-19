Reading FC sign Junior Hoilett on one year deal

Reading FC have made their second signing of the summer as winger Junior Hoilett joins the club on a one-year deal.

The Royals have had a tricky summer transfer window having been under an embargo by the EFL, but have now made their second signing having signed Tom Dele-Bashiru on loan from Watford last week.

Hoilett, 31, joins the Royals with plenty of experience in English football having played almost 400 games during his time in the Premier League and Championship.

“Junior is a player with proven pedigree at the highest level, having competed in the Premier League with three different clubs,” said Reading manager Veljko Paunovic.

“An experienced international, Junior will play an important role in helping our young players integrate within the first team squad and improve as professional players.

“On the pitch, his intelligence and maturity in the final third will make him an excellent addition to the squad we are looking to strengthen.”

Hoilett made 81 league appearances for Blackburn Rovers from 2007-2012 and scored 12 goals.

He then moved to Queens Park Rangers in 2012, where he spent four years at the club, and scored 12 times in 112 league appearances.

Hoilett then made 173 league appearances for Cardiff City, with 23 goals to his name.

He also has a wealth of experience at international level having made 36 caps for Canada, with 13 goals.

Chief Executive Dayong Pang said, “We are delighted that we have been able to add to our attacking options with the arrival of a player with the vision to create opportunities and the proven ability to score them for Reading Football Club. I am excited to welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him represent the Royals!”