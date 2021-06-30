Reading FC sign Tom McIntyre up to new contract

Reading FC defender Tom McIntyre has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The academy graduate has made a big impact on Veljko Paunović’s side since breaking into the first-team.

Having been at the club since the age of eight, McIntyre made his debut for the senior team in December 2018.

He became a mainstay at the back last campaign and made 28 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals.

“Tom was a young fan of Reading Football Club, he learned his trade within our Academy, he has established himself in his boyhood club’s first team and now he is a big part of its future,” said Paunovic.



“I’m delighted he has committed to three more years as a Royal.”

Chief Executive Dayong Pang added: “I am delighted that Tom has signed a new deal with Reading – he is an ambitious young man who has become an increasingly important member of the squad in the past few seasons.

“Tom is a local boy who is passionate about this club, and he is a fantastic example to the future generations in our Academy.”