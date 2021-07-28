Reading FC Women add Canadian international Rose to squad

Reading FC Women have bolstered their squad with the addition of Canadian international Deanne Rose.

The midfielder, who is currently representing Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, is the fifth signing of the summer for Kelly Chambers’ team as they prepare for a new season in the Women’s Super League.

Rose has an impressive scoring record for her previous club Florida Gators, where she scored 19 times in 51 appearances from midfield.

She made her international debut at just 16 in December 2015, and now aged 22, she has a wealth of experience under her belt with more than 50 caps for Canada.

“I am extremely excited to bring Deanne to Reading,” said manager Kelly Chambers.



“Deanne is a player with so much raw ability and will bring something completely different to my team.



“At the age of 22, she already has over 50 caps for Canada, which is very impressive and it shows you the ability of the player we’ve secured.

“Deanne is extremely ambitious, and is a player that wants to take her game to the next level.

“She has the drive and determination to want to be the best, and I am so excited to work with her to support her ambitions alongside pushing the team to the next level.”