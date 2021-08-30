READING FESTIVAL 2021: Love is in the air during Sunday’s final day. Our great round-up

Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

THE FINAL day of Reading Festival was another one packed with great music as crowds rocked all over the site.

Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

Of course, there’s more to the festival than just the music.

The festival village is an amazing temporary structure that fuses food stalls with a host of groups, organisations and charities offering inspiration, help and advice.

A team from Brook offering help with intimate matters at Reading Festival. Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

Among them was Brook, which helps under 25s with sexual health and wellbeing. They shared almost 4,000 condoms by 3pm on the Sunday.

There was also help on hand from the Street Pastors, who are normally seen patrolling Reading’s town centre on Friday and Saturday nights with their flip flops and lollipops.

All those medical, security and catering staff, plus all the volunteers, should be praised for their amazing work over the festival.

Arizona Zervas on the Main Stage West Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

Music wise, cheers erupted from Main Stage West as American rapper Arizona Zervas leapt off stage to greet the audience and hug one of the festival goers.

Tom Grennan on the Main Stage East Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

When he 17, Tom Grennan attended Reading and dreamt of one day playing on that stage. This weekend that came true.

Tom told his Reading audience that his dream became a reality “thanks to you”.

Wolf Alice were popular Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

There was a lot of love at Reading today for Wolf Alice, as Ellie Rowsell received proposals of marriage and kids.

Yungblud jumping around on Reading Festival’s main stage east Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter has a strong belief of no judgment and often speaks out on issues relating to sexuality and mental health. He brought a lot of energy to the stage today, which spread throughout the audience sparking some impressive mosh pits.

Holly Humberstone in the Festival Republic Tent Picture: Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

Holly Humberstone recently came second on BBC’s Sound of 2021 and has garnered more than 65 million streams on her debut EP Falling Asleep At The Wheel.

Berwyn on the BBC Introducing stage Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

Berwyn came to the BBC Introducing stage today from a place of adversity. With his father in Trinidad and his mother in and out of jail, he said he struggled through times of homelessness and learnt to fend for himself from a young age. He confessed music was always a bit of an escape for him.

Biffy Clyro Headlining Main stage West Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

It certainly heated up on Main Stage West Sunday evening as flames erupted from at the front of and above the stage for Biffy Clyro.

Liam Gallagher on Main stage East Picture: DVision Images/Dijana Capan

Festival goers (and even some of the other artists) turned out in force for the final band of the weekend.

With fireworks and multiple encores, the weekend definitely ended with a bang.