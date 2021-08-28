Wokingham.Today

Reading Festival day one image gallery

by Phil Creighton0
Mabel performs on the mainstage East Picture: DVision Images/ Dijana Capan

AFTER a year off due to covid, festival fever has returned to Reading.

More than 100,000 music fans are expected to attend the three-day event at Richfield Avenue in Reading.

Music fans enjoy Reading Festival on Friday, August 27 Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan

The event sold out as people flocked to see headliners Stormzy – the crowd loved him and his set has been described as ‘fantastic’.

Nova Twins on the Lockup stage Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan

Other acts on the bill include Catfish and the Bottlemen, Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Mabel and Nothing But Thieves.

The BBC Introducing stage, which champions up-and-coming acts featured a set from Tayo Sound, a Reading-based musician who was busking in Broad Street just two years ago.

Ticket holders have to demonstrate proof of full vaccination for covid, a negative NHS lateral flow test or natural immunity before being allowed on the festival site.

Sam Fender at Reading Festival Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan

A spokesperson for Reading Borough Council said: “Reading Festival is a major feature of the cultural calendar in Reading and this year we appreciate there may be understandable concerns about safety at the event in light of the ongoing pandemic.

“The Council is not responsible for Government policy and it is the Government which has lifted all restrictions on large events.

Wargasm on the Lockup Stage Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan
Mabel mainsage East Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan
Live music is a crucial part of Reading Festival Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan
Rocking on at Reading Festival 2021 Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan
Band T-shirts and funky hair at Reading Festival Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan
Crowds were back for Reading Festival. All attendees had to prove vaccination status or show a negative test before entering Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan

“The Council is responsible for the licensing of the event and public safety at events form a key part of the issuing of any licence, but the Licensing Act does not go beyond that in terms of affording responsibility to local councils over Covid safety. We have closely reviewed Festival Republic’s risk assessments for the event and sought input from Public Health experts part of that process.

“Organisers Festival Republic have sent Reading Festival entry requirements directly to all of their ticket holders and they require all ticket holders to demonstrate their Covid 19 status before entering the site.”

Reading Festival 2021; Friday 28th August 2021
Dana Dentata at Reading Festival on Friday Picture: DVision Images / Dijana Capan
Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

