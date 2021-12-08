Wokingham.Today

Reading Festival pre-sale announced for mobile network Three customers

Customers of mobile network Three have the chance to bag tickets for Reading Festival ahead of the crowds. Picture: Hanna Tche on Unsplash

Reading Festival goers have a chance to get ahead of the crowds in a pre-sale for customers of mobile network Three.

Three is festival’s official connectivity partner. To mark the partnership, members of Three’s new rewards app Three+ will be able to buy tickets from 8am today.

But fans will have to hurry. There is only a limited number of pre-sale tickets available.

To be in with a chance of getting their hands on tickets before others, festival fans need to be a Three mobile customer (Pay Monthly or Pay As You Go) and have downloaded and registered on the Three+ app before pre-sale opens. The app is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store now, plus Huawei EMUI 11.

The rewards app has exclusive offers from leading brands in food and drink, entertainment, days out, wellbeing, sport and shopping. app is free to download for Three customers.

For more information, visit: three.co.uk/threeplus

