Reading Festival prepares for return

FESTIVALGOERS are getting ready as Reading Festival makes a comeback for the first time since the pandemic.

Biffy Clyro is one of the event’s latest headliners to be announced as they join the likes of Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Post Malone up on stage.

More acts were added to the line up including Inhaler, Russ Millions, Holly Humberstone, Chaya, Bakar, Blanco, Dana Dentata, Jazmin Bean, Gender Roles, Punkband Trillary Banks, French the Kid and Kam-Bu.

Since making their debut at Reading Festival back in 2002, Brit-nominated Biffy Clyro are returning to this year’s festival in place of Queens of the Stone Age, who, due to restrictions, were no longer able to perform at the event.

Band members Simon, Ben and James, who are performing tracks from their new album A Celebration Of Endings, said they are very excited to come back to Reading.

They said: “We are delighted and honoured to be headlining Reading & Leeds for a third time and we cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year.”

The sold-out festival will be taking place from Friday, August 28 to August 30.