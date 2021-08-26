Reading Festival: railway station ready for influx of festivalgoers

NETWORK RAIL is ready for the thousands of visitors coming to Reading Festival.

The three-day event runs from tomorrow through to Sunday, August 29, but the festivalgoers are already making their way to the Rivermead site.

And when they arrive at Reading Station, Reading Buses is running a shuttlebus service from Reading Station. It costs £1 each way, but a weekend ticket is available for £5 from the Reading Buses app. It leaves from the northern end of the station.

It’s the biggest influx of visitors Reading has since 2019’s festival: the coronavirus pandemic meant last year’s festival was cancelled.

Network Rail is asking rail users to stay safe around the tracks, platforms and concourse – both on the way to the festival and on the way home.

Andy Phillips, Network Rail’s Reading station manager, said: “We’re expecting to see thousands of extra passengers passing through Reading station this bank holiday weekend.

“The influx of passengers means the station will be busier than normal including on bank holiday Monday when festival goers’ return home.

“It’s important that people get to where they need to be safely, and to support the high volumes of passengers we will have extra customer support services in action throughout the bank holiday weekend to make sure that the station is pleasant for all who visit.”