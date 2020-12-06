Reading IT firm offers support to help blind charity

A CHARITY that helps people with visual impairments has received a gift of laptops from a Reading-based IT company.

The Reading Association For The Blind, which has supported residents of the town and surrounding areas for more than 100 years, has benefitted after SecureCloud+ offered support as part of its local community initiative.

SecureCloud+ wanted to ensure that the charity’s software and hardware systems were fit for purpose. However, the company said that its audits showed that the charity lacked the resources required to properly conduct its work, much of which has gone online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

SecureCloud+ said that it was able to offer an intuitive solution which saves time and money while making use of modern software which can be used for years to come.

From the installation, SecureCloud+ have implemented new hardware for the charity which will aid in assisting the associationin becoming more efficient in hosting IT workshops for members.

Marion Haynes, community liaison and trust fundraiser at RAB, said: “It has been such a rewarding experience to have the support of local company SecureCloud+ to help the charity improve its laptops and software.

“We were delighted to have these all installed recently by Drew and Lucian from the SecureCloud+ team.

“Together with Dan Knowles, volunteer at RAB, they have worked with the staff to make sure we are all working immediately.”

She added: “The new laptops and software will certainly make our IT work far quicker and efficiently for our service users suffering from sight loss.

“SecureCloud+ ongoing support during this time of heightened restrictions for our service users has certainly given them a fabulous boost to their well-being.”

And SecureCloud+ said it was delighted to help.

Its founder, Peter Williamson, said, ‘‘Providing our expertise to local organisations such as Reading Association for the Blind enables us to achieve one of our core focuses in helping the community.

“We look forward to seeing the charity grow and advance their systems which will make their daily duties easier.’’

For more on the charity, log on to www.readingassociationfortheblind.org