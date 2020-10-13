Reading law firm makes it to the Legal 500 again

IT’S A lucky 13 for a local law firm following its placing in The Legal 500.

The publication recognises and ranks law firms across the country in a number of disciplines and then ranks them based on how they are viewed by clients and other professionals.

The Legal 500 is an annual award and this year Blandy & Blandy, which has offices in Reading and Henley, features for 13 different areas of law.

In four categories – family; personal tax, trusts and probate; environment and planning; and licensing – it is in the top tier.

It has been highly recommended for corporate and commercial; employment law; commercial property’ commercial litigation; insolvency and recovery; property litigation; contentious trusts and probate; charities; and public sector.

And it has seen 15 of its 16 partners, as well as five of its associate solicitors, cited as experts in their areas. Partners Jonathan Gater, Caroline Casagranda (personal tax, trusts and probate), Karen Jones (environment and planning) and Sue Dowling (licensing) are leading individuals.

The Legal 500 says that Blandy & Blandy is “highly respected”, “very experienced”, “energetic and engaging to deal with”, with “response times surpassed any comparable solicitors.”

The firm is acknowledged as having a “formidable reputation in the region”, while members of its team are credited as “approachable”, “supremely knowledgeable”, “exceptional” and “a pleasure to work with.”

For further information, visit www.blandy.co.uk