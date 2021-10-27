Reading Lions light up skies with fireworks fundraiser

FIREWORKS will be lighting up the skies in Reading for a special charity fundraiser next month.

Reading Lions, a club which assists the young, elderly and disadvantaged through community projects, is hosting its Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, November 6.

A funfair, food stalls, drinks will make up the family-friendly event, which takes place on Scours Place, Tilehurst.

And there’s prize’s to be won for the best children’s hallowe’en costumes.

This year the organisation has partnered with 12 local schools and a scout group.

Each group promotes the event with a unique link and receives a donation to their PTAs from each ticket sold.

All proceeds raised will be used to support people in need and community groups through the Reading Lions charity.

For more information, log on to: readinglions.org.uk