Reading man arrested on suspicion of murder

A MAN from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was discovered in Erith, London on Wednesday, September 15.

Thames Valley Police said that a missing person investigation was launched last month after reports that someone had gone missing from the Reading area.

The force said that the victim’s next of kin had been informed and receiving support from specially trained officers.

They were unable to offer any more information as to the person’s identity due to the investigation currently being conducted.

The man who has been arrested is 47, and in police custody.

Yesterday, senior investigating officer said that the force had launched the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.

“The investigation is in its early stages and we are conducting thorough enquiries in order to establish what has happened.

“There is a scene watch currently in place in Hadrian Walk in Reading and so you may see an increased police presence in the local area while our enquiries continue.

“If anyone has any concerns or has information, we advise them to speak to one of our uniformed officers.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43210379826, or if you wish to report 100% anonymously you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”