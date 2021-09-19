Wokingham.Today

Reading man charged in ongoing murder investigation

A READING man has been charged in connection with an ongoing murder investigation.

The body of Duane Denny, 46, was discovered in Erith, London on Wednesday, September 15.

Thames Valley Police has today charged Nyiah Williams, 46, of Hadrian Walk East, with one count of murder, one count of preventing a lawful burial, one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of criminal damage.

Mr Denny was reported missing on Tuesday, August 24, and a missing person investigation was launched.

Mr Williams is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

