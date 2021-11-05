Reading man charged with Tilehurst murder to appear in court today

A READING and Wokingham man have both been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man.

On Sunday, October 31, Reece Heffernan from Tilehurst was stabbed and killed in Romany Lane.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, Hamzah Ahmed, 18, of Jubilee Road, Reading, has been charged with one count of murder.

And Umer Arshad, 23, of Waterloo Road, Wokingham, has been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice.

They are due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “”Our thoughts remain with [Reece Heffernan’s] family at this difficult time and we continue to support them.”