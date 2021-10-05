Reading man sentenced to prison for child sex offences

A READING man was sentenced to prison for sexual offences against children on Friday.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Lester Bell, 70, from Colliers Way, was given 25 years imprisonment, extended to 30 years on license at Reading Crown Court.

He must serve at least two thirds of his sentence.

Bell was found guilty on Thursday, July 22, of two counts of child rape, three counts of sexual assault, four counts of assault of a child by penetration, one count of attempted rape and two counts of encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a child by penetration and four counts of making indecent images of children.

The offences, involving two female victims, happened in Reading in April 2010 and July 2019.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emma Cox, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said these are “truly shocking” offences.

“Bell systematically abused them over a number of years and controlled them by encouraging them not to report what he had been doing,” she said.

“It is to their credit that they both came forward and disclosed what Bell had been doing.

“Their bravery and resilience was demonstrated through their support of the police investigation and the subsequently challenging trial process.”

DC Cox said this case demonstrates that Thames Valley Police will always investigate reports like these.

She said: “Criminals like Bell will often try to control their victims and make them think that they should not report such crimes, this is not the case, and if you make a report like this, you will be listened to, taken seriously and your reports will be investigated, and criminals brought to justice.

“I hope that the sentencing will be the beginning of these two victims being able to feel safe, put this ordeal behind them, and to move on with their lives.”