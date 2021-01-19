Reading manager Paunovic hails performance over Coventry in ‘payback’ month

Reaidng manager Veljko Paunovic was delighted with his team after the Royals temporarily moved up to third in the Championship table.

“We spoke about this as a payback month for us and it started well with this game,” said Paunovic.

“They ended our winning run so I’m very happy. The way we played and executed was brilliant.

“I am not satisfied how we started the game, we conceded some unforced mistakes that could have cost us much more. Fortunately, we had Rafael in goal who did a great job.

“The reaction after that was fantastic. It was a great pass from Swifty and Joao produced his usual way of scoring goals.

“We managed the game properly with high pressure in the first-half to push them back and open up spaces.”

Lucas Joao put the Royals in front, Andy Rinomhota then marked his 100th game with a goal before John Swift wrapped up the points with a stunning 30-yard free-kick.

“It was a great goal from a centenary player, congrats to him for being the executor after great team play and an assist from Joao,” he continued.

“Swift has been through a hard injury, he is now building his form and that will help us in the future.

“He is a specialist, we are lucky to have him. I encourage him to score goals, he has a powerful shot and very good vision. All these attributes are important and we want to see him score more from open play.

“Rinomhota plays every game. He is a fundamental piece to our team with his generous effort and support to everyone on the field. We have three pilots in the midfield who are pinnacles of our team.

“You could see in his celebration and the excitement of the whole team that he is one of the team’s favourite players.”

Despite being in third position in the table, Paunovic is keen for his team to focus at the midway point of the season and wants to bolster his squad in the January transfer window.

“We have 22 games to play. Well done so far but we haven’t achieved anything yet. We have to stay consistent, get better, and take one game at a time.

“We have enquired for a couple of Premier League players on loan, but at this point, we have been told to wait, so we will wait.”